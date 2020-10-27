Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Truist from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 127,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,851,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

