Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Truist from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

