Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 127,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,851,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.