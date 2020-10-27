Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.