Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

