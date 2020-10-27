International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.85.

International Paper stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

