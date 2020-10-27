Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

