Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000.

BATS:IDHD opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

