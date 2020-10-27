Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

ITIC opened at $141.70 on Friday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.