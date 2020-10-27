iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.