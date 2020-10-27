iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $573,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

