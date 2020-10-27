iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.14. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

