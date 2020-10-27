iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,281,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

