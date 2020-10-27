iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 152,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

