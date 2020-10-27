iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.