Jefferies Financial Group Trims Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Target Price to $3.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $461.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.