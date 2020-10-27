JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $237.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 146.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Whirlpool by 191.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

