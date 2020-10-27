JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $92.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.35.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hasbro by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in Hasbro by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.