JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. JSR has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

