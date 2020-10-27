K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.27.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.4559023 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

