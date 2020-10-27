Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

