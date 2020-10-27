Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.