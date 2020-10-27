KeyCorp Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

AXTA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 301.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 202,332 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $403,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

