KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

