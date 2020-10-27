Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

