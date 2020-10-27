Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $20.85 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

