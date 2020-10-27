Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of -95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.