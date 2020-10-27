Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

KOP opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

