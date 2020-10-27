Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.64-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.5-437.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.77 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

KOP stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.05. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

