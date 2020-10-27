Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

