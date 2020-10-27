Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.91.

LPI stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 253,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 148,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

