Leisure Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after acquiring an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

