Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.54.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.36.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

