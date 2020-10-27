Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

