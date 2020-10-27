Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

