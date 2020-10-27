Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLNW. B. Riley Securities dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.