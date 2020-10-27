Linde (NYSE:LIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.72.

NYSE:LIN opened at $227.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.72. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

