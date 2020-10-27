Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $368.55 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.60. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

