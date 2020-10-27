Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.77. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

