Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.04.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.33. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

