Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

