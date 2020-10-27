M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.