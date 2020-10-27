Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 133.3% over the last three years.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

MCBC opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $248.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.