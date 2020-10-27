MAI Capital Management Acquires 71,869 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

