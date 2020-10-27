MAI Capital Management Buys 566 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shopify by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Shopify by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,038.05 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

