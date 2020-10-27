MAI Capital Management Buys 5,949 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

