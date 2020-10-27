MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after buying an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 977,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $170.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

