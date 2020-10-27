MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

C stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

