MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Motco boosted its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

