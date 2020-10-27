MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

